Gwyneth Paltrow shares perimenopause sleep hacks

Gwyneth Paltrow has explained how she has managed to improve her sleep patterns amid perimenopause.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning star is well known for her lifestyle brand, Goop, and is something of an authority on quirky health hacks.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star revealed her top sleep cheats, saying, "I used to sleep perfectly, with no issue, until I went into perimenopause. So for a few years now, I've had a very interesting relationship with sleep."

She continued, "Sometimes I still sleep really well and sometimes it's really elusive. I think magnesium is a great place to start. It's never going to hurt you. We're all magnesium deficient to some degree. And it can be really helpful.

"Then I use a melatonin in a pump, with other stuff in it, that I got from my nutritionist. It has been so incredibly helpful if I'm really struggling. You pump it under your tongue and you're gone."

The star - who has preached about the alleged benefits of everything from vaginal steaming to coffee enemas - also gushed about the benefits of "nappuccinos".

She explained, "I also learned about something called a 'napuccino,' which means if you want to take a nap, you would shoot a cappuccino and then quickly take a nap for 20 minutes. Then when you wake up, the caffeine will be hitting your body."

Going on to explain how her hormonal changes are affecting her sleep, the Shakespeare In Love star revealed, "I'm having night sweats, hot flashes. Some nights I'm just miserable and I can't sleep. Then it's weird, the next night I'll sleep like a toddler. So I'm in a very confusing phase in my life."