Patrick Schwarzenegger teases future film with dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger has teased a possible future film collaboration involving his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 31-year-old American actor is the son of Austrian icon Arnold, 77, and journalist Maria Shriver, 69 - herself the niece of the late US President John F. Kennedy.

While Patrick has been acting since 2006, his star power hit the stratosphere this year thanks to his role in season three of HBO's The White Lotus.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he would consider making an action film, Patrick revealed he has talked to his Terminator star dad about working on a blockbuster together.

He revealed, 'I've talked to my dad about it, and I've told him I'd love to do that if it was the right thing. I've never wanted to, but now I feel like I have some credits under my belt, and that I've had some work, and I feel like I've gotten to the point where I would feel comfortable working with him."

Explaining that being the son of Hollywood royalty didn't prepare him for a shift in pop culture status, Patrick said, "That part of (my father's) success always felt weird to me. It's probably weird for him now too. We went to the gym together yesterday and people went up to him and started talking about my show."

He also touched on being a neop baby - as his character in The White Lotus lives in the shadow of his successful on-screen father.

He explained, "I guess that's one thing I could relate to about Saxon, I could relate to living under that shadow. There's that scene with me and Jason (Isaacs) in episode seven and I'm like, 'You know, dad, I'm nothing without you and without work and I can't handle being nothing. It's only OK if everything is going good, so everything is going good right?' I read that and I was like, yeah, there's something in me to pull on when it's time for that scene."