Miley Cyrus was 'leading the pack' during production of Hannah Montana movie, says choreographer

Miley Cyrus was "leading the pack" during the production of 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'.

The 32-year-old pop star made her film debut with the 2009 big screen adaptation of the Disney Channel series that had catapulted her to global fame just a couple of years earlier and on the 16th anniversary of its release (10.04.25), choreographer Jamal Sims has recalled how she took charge during the filming of the 'Hoedown Throwdown' dance scene.

He told People: "Miley's like a computer. You download her, I got it, she's good … she's been in the business, in the game, for a long time. So it was really nice that, you know, we didn't have to spend too much time with Miley.

"And Miley has this thing where she kind of makes things her own. And, you know, once the brain has got it, she was like, 'I'm good' … And sure enough, when we came to shoot it, she was leading the pack, and it was just so fun to watch."

'Hannah Montana' followed the life of a schoolgirl who lived a secret double life as a pop star and the film adaptation featured a string of famous faces, including Taylor Swift and 'Ugly Betty' actress Vanessa Williams.

The film was only the second Disney Channel series in history to receive a theatrical adaptation, following on from 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' starring Hilary Duff six years earlier, whilst other feature-length versions of series such as 'The Suite Life' and 'Wizards of Waverly Place' premiered only on television.

When Miley toured as an artist in her own right, Jamal worked with her once again and noted how the teen star was "completely fearless" after growing up on film and television sets.

He said: "It was great, because she had been in the Disney world for so long. And so, for this new tour she really wanted to kind of leave the young kid vibe and step into a more, you know, young adult. And she was growing, she was, like 16, 17, at this point.

"We were able to play with something a little bit more flirty and girly. And then she's also a risk taker, like Miley is not afraid to do basically anything. I mean, I put her up on a Harley, in the sky, we flew around. She dove into a pit … She was up for everything. And that's what I loved about her. She was fearless."