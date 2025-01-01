Meghann Fahy shares rare insight into relationship with Leo Woodall

Meghann Fahy has given a rare insight into her romance with Leo Woodall.

The 34-year-old American actress and the 28-year-old British star fell for each other after filming season two of HBO's hit series The White Lotus.

The couple have remained reasonably tight-lipped about their relationship, but now Fahy has explained that part of the reason they get on so well is because her younger lover "deeply" understands her.

Opening up on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the Perfect Couple star gushed, "I think that it's just really great to be deeply understood.

"There's so many weird things about this industry and what we do, so I think there's just something really lovely about being with somebody who really gets that."

While the pair are believed to have fallen for each other while filming together in 2022, their romance wasn't confirmed until November 2023 when they were spotted kissing in public - and they went Instagram official in February 2024.

Speaking to Elle magazine recently, Woodall explained why it is important for the couple to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

He said, "We're very good at keeping it as private as we can. To me, that's the only way.

"You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can't imagine that's any fun. (Your relationship) should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive."