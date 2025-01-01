Rebecca Gayheart speaks out after dismissing divorce from Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart has given an update on her relationship with Eric Dane after she requested to dismiss their divorce.

"We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," the Urban Legend star told E! News.

"We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

Gayheart and the Gray's Anatomy alum share two teenage daughters. The actor explained that despite their ups and downs, she and Dane have achieved a lot together since tying the knot in 2004.

"I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success," she said.

"We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Gayheart had filed paperwork requesting to dismiss her divorce from Dane.

Gayheart initially filed for divorce back in 2018 after 14 years of marriage.

Over the past seven years since Gayheart's filing, the couple had not reached a divorce settlement.