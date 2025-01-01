White Lotus star Jason Isaacs admits to 'arguments' on set

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs has admitted there were "arguments" on the Thailand set of Season 3 of the hit TV show.

His revelations fan the flames of a rumoured feud between his costars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood.

Isaacs appeared on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM radio show The Happy Hour, where he teased, "I will tell you this, which is, we were there. It's a whole community, it's a city.

"And it wasn't just the actors. People have to remember it was the actors and the crew and all these people are in a little pressure cooker together."

He continued, "And like anywhere you go for the summer, there's friendships, there's romances, there's arguments, there's cliques that form and break and re-form and stuff like that."

The actor made sure to point out that he and his co-stars were not on a "seven-month holiday" while shooting the third season of the popular HBO series.

"Believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time," he stressed.

"It was insanely hard, and there's all the normal social tensions you get anywhere."

Although Isaacs didn't name names, Goggins and Wood - who played love interests Rick and Chelsea - have seemingly fallen out since production wrapped.