Val Kilmer's cause of death revealed

Val Kilmer's official cause of death has been confirmed.

Just over a week since his family confirmed the actor's death at age 65 on 1 April, Kilmer's official cause of death has been ruled as pneumonia, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Underlying causes listed on Kilmer's death certificate include acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue.

Kilmer's body was cremated on 7 April.

The announcement aligns with what the late star's daughter Mercedes shared with The New York Times. Mercedes told the outlet that he died of pneumonia.

She also noted that Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, and later recovered.

Kilmer had been dealing with serious health issues for years -- after a throat cancer battle in 2015, he lost much of his voice. By the time of his final film role, Top Gun: Maverick, which came out in 2022, producers had to use AI to recreate his voice.

TMZ also reported that his health had become increasingly challenged in his final years, and that Kilmer was bedridden for some months before he died.

Tributes came flooding in after his death was announced, with Hollywood legends including Francis Ford Coppola, Cher, Jim Carrey and more paying their respects. Tom Cruise held a moment of silence for his Top Gun costar at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.