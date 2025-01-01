Patrick Schwarzenegger makes 'guilty' confession

Patrick Schwarzenegger has confessed something he's felt "so guilty" about

The White Lotus star revealed something had been troubling him about his role on the hit series - he wished his character could have died instead of co-star, Aimee Lou Wood's character Chelsea.

Describing Aimee Lou, 31, as "such a great friend on set and so much fun to work" alongside, Patrick, also 31, confided he was plagued with guilty feelings about the fact her on-screen alter ego died amid a gunfight in the series three finale.

"I was telling (her) that I felt so guilty," he told Today with Jenna & Friends.

"I wanted this arc for Saxon where I told her, 'I wish I took the bullet for you. I wish I came at the end and saved you or something, this beautiful moment'."

Patrick also described his relief at the public's reaction to Saxon's character arc from spoiled rich kid to spiritual novice during the eight-episode season.

"I mean, he started on such a one note and ended up in a different place," Patrick said.

"I was disliked. I was severely hated. And I told people, you know, 'Just wait. It's only three episodes, the show's eight episodes, let the character arc build'."

Saxon was so loathed, Patrick said, that passers-by had stopped him on the street to describe their dislike.

"When I was walking the streets of New York in the first weeks, people were like, 'Oh, I hate you. I love to hate your character'," he recalled.

"But now it's sweet to see people saying how much they love Saxon."