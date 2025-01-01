Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The Euphoria star requested privacy for himself and his family as they navigate his medical condition.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS," Eric, 52, told People Magazine. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

There is no cure for the disease, with most patients living five to 10 years beyond their diagnosis. Some, however, can survive up to decades longer.

Eric, who first found fame playing a doctor on the hit medical TV drama Grey's Anatomy, expressed gratitude that he is currently still able to work on the set of Euphoria, playing father figure Cal Jacobs.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of EUPHORIA next week," he tells PEOPLE. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Eric has been married to Rebecca Gayheart since 2004 and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. While Rebecca, 53, filed for divorce in 2018, they never legally finalised the split and she called it off this year, filing a motion to dismiss the divorce in March.