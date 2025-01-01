Cecily Strong welcomes first baby

Cecily Strong has welcomed her first baby, a daughter.

The Saturday Night Live star gave birth to a daughter on 2 April and shared a photo of herself with the newborn as well as the family dog.

"Me and my girls," Cecily, 41, wrote in an extended caption to mark the introduction. "It's been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl. I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say 'see what I was talking about!'".

Cecily had been open in the past about her struggle to conceive, eventually opting to use IVF. However, she described her daughter's delivery as "relatively easy".

"It was such a relatively easy birth with a glorious epidural that I forgot I'd still have to recover afterward from what feels like was the Muay Thai fighter from White Lotus kicking the crap out of my cooch," Cecily joked.

She added her fiancé Jack, whose official first name is John but whose last name is not publicly known, was "the best dad" before describing his prowess at parenting their newborn.

"John is the best dad I could ever have imagined," Cecily gushed, adding, "he is a diapering/swaddling/bottle washing/breakfast cooking/medicine picker upper/tech support with Baby Brezza handling/dog cuddling so she never feels left out/breastfeeding and pumping helping pro".