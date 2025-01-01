Dax Shepard breaks down crying over Dove Cameron tattoo

Dax Shepard broke down in tears over Dove Cameron's hand tattoo.

The Baby Mama actor revealed he had fallen apart on learning about one of Dove's ink pieces.

The tattoo in question, on 29-year-old Dove's right hand, is dedicated to her late father and features the words, "We'll be friends forever".

The Descendants star's father Philip Alan Hosterman died of suicide in 2011, when she was 15 years old.

"You did make me cry today though because I was seeing the tattoo that you got," Dax, 50, told Dove when she appeared on this week's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

"I have little girls that I say that same thing to all the time."

Dax went on to explain he tells daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, daily that he'll always be their best friend.

"If they had to tattoo that on them at some point, because something went sideways... you know, it was just heartbreaking," he said.

"I say it to them, like, almost every day on the way to school. Like, 'You know, we're going to be best friends for the rest of your life ? the rest of my life'."

Dove responded by sharing that she was "so moved" by Dax's emotional display.

"I truly was best friends with my dad," she said. "He tried his best."