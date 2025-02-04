Zachary Levi is a first-time father

Zachary Levi and his girlfriend Maggie Keating are parents.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Shazam! actor and photographer announced the arrival of their first child, a son named Henson.

The couple also shared a sweet photo of the newborn, who was wearing a onesie with the slogan, "Best thing to come out of 2025."

"Henson Ezra Levi Pugh," they wrote in the caption. "Born into our world on 04/02/25. Thank you for everyone's continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can't wait for you to meet our little man!"

Last December, Zachary and Maggie announced that they were expecting a baby but planned to keep the sex of the child a surprise until the birth.

And in a heartfelt Instagram post, the Chuck star shared that he had always "felt that call" to fatherhood over the course of his life.

"I've wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I've always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey," he wrote. "We can't wait for y'all to meet our little bambino."

Previously, Zachary was married to actress Missy Peregrym from 2014 until 2015.