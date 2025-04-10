Oscars to recognise stunts with new category

The Oscars will recognise stunts with a new category.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday (10.04.25) that the 100th Academy Awards, for films released in 2027, will feature the first annual Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement: “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking.

"We are proud to honour the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

Category rules for eligibility and voting will be announced in 2027 along with the complete list of rules for the 100th ceremony.

The move has been welcomed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leith, a former stunt performer who has long campaigned for the Academy to create a new category.

He told Deadline: “Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history — from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers and choreographers.

“This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy.”

And 'John Wick' filmmaker Chad Stahelski - who is also a former stunt performer - praised the Academy for "really putting in the time" with making a decision on how best to honour the stunt world.

He told Deadline: “None of us [in the industry] would be here if it wasn’t for the last 100 years of stunt people.

“We’ve come a long way because a lot of other people have sacrificed a lot. So, it’s pretty cool to be here and be at the apex of an entire century of performers and coordinators and action directors. And it’s a shame that a lot of them won’t get to see where it all went to."