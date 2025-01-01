Brandon Sklenar 'would gladly' take up mantle of Batman

Brandon Sklenar has addressed fans casting him as the next Batman, insisting he would "gladly" play the iconic superhero.

The 34-year-old actor, who plays Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, has been breaking through in movies over the past year thanks to leading roles in It Ends With Us and Drop.

Superhero fans have named Sklenar as one of their favourites for Bruce Wayne/Batman in the reimagined DC Universe, and he is completely on board with the fan casting.

"I also have my own ideas on the character, if that ever comes to fruition. He was my favourite comic book character as a child, and he's superior because he is a real man. He's just really hurting and reeling from the death of his parents, and Batman is his way of coping. So I think there's a lot more to explore there, and there's a way to do it that makes it very real," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"So, if it ever comes around, I would gladly take that torch, and I would not take it lightly."

The Vice actor insisted that he's "honestly enjoyed" every previous incarnation of Batman, but his favourite is Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. However, he noted that he's a big fan of Robert Pattinson's current portrayal in The Batman, which exists outside of the DC Universe.

During an interview with ScreenRant earlier this week, Sklenar hinted that he's spoken with DC bosses about playing the Caped Crusader.

"I think there's some awareness of me on some level, probably. But yeah, I know they're a ways away from doing that," he teased.

The new DC Universe will kick off with Superman, directed by James Gunn, this July. The next Batman movie on the schedule is The Brave and the Bold, which will be directed by It's Andy Muschietti.