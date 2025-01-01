Jessica Capshaw reveals she auditioned for The White Lotus

Jessica Capshaw has revealed that she auditioned for the most recent season of The White Lotus.

The actress, best known for her role as Dr Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy, has opened up about losing out on a role in the HBO drama.

Speaking to her Call It What It Is podcast co-host and former Grey's co-star Camilla Luddington, Capshaw revealed that she auditioned for the role of uptight Texas mum Kate Bohr, which eventually went to Leslie Bibb.

"I remember getting the audition and being like, 'I mean, I'm just such a huge fan of the show.' So I was giddy with excitement," the actress recalled. " And it's always so fun to put together an audition and see where it goes, and then see it come to fruition because what's unbelievably remarkable and wild about the casting process is we're all very different."

Capshaw then went on to praise Bibb's performance, calling her "fantastic".

"We all have a very different take on it," she shared. "So watching Leslie's, I was like, 'Oh my God.' And I was so in, and I thought she was fantastic."

Although she didn't get the part, Capshaw said she was determined not to give up, adding that it was her persistence that landed her her breakthrough role on Grey's Anatomy.

"I'll audition. I'll just keep auditioning. That's what I did for Grey's," she shared. "I just kept auditioning, it took me three times... I'm hoping it'll just take two for Mike White and The White Lotus."

Luddington then joked that she and Capshaw should audition for the show together, saying, "I think that we should come on as sisters. Yes, Mike, come on, you need us as some sisters."