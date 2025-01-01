Bella Thorne claims working with 'gross' Mickey Rourke was 'worst experience of her life'

Bella Thorne has claimed that starring alongside the "gross" Mickey Rourke was "one of the all time worst experiences" of her working life.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood actor was given a formal warning inside the Celebrity Big Brother house after he made homophobic remarks towards his fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

On Friday, Thorne posted a screengrab of an article about the scandal on her Instagram Stories and shared her own alleged experience with the 72-year-old, claiming that he left her bruised after filming a scene in their 2020 revenge thriller Girl.

"This f**king dude. GROSS," she began. "I had to work with this man - In a scene Where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again (sic).

"I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

In Girl, the former Disney star plays the titular character, who goes back to her hometown to kill her abusive father - but she discovers that somebody has beaten her to it. The Wrestler actor played the sheriff.

In a follow-up post, the 27-year-old claimed that Rourke humiliated her in front of the entire crew by speeding up and revving his car's engine so he could "cover me completely in dirt".

She also alleged that she had to serve as an intermediary between Rourke and the directors and producers and beg him to complete the film.

"(I had) to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers - so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers," Thorne alleged.

"In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer (face palm emoji). Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone's work would've just been lost and completely for nothing."

Thorne added that she felt "uncomfortable" and didn't want to go in the star's trailer alone but she did what "was best" for the film.

Representatives for Rourke have yet to comment on Bella's allegations.