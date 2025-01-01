Bryce Dallas Howard 'dreams' of working with dad Ron Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard would love to work with her dad on a film project.

The 44-year-old actress is the daughter of legendary director Ron Howard - who has previously helmed movies such as 'Apollo 13', 'Frost/Nixon', and 'The Da Vinci Code' - and Bryce has admitted that she'd relish the opportunity to work with her dad on a film project.

The Hollywood star told 'Good Morning America': "I want that so badly. And I've been working for almost 25 years.

"All joking aside, it would be a huge privilege to get to work with my dad."

Despite this, Bryce joked that Ron - who played Richie Cunningham in the hit sitcom 'Happy Days', before finding success as a director - has been reluctant to work with the actress.

The actress quipped: "He keeps saying to me, 'No, no, no. We'll work together when you hire me as an actor.'"

Ron, 71, has recently returned to his acting roots, making appearances in 'The Studio', the Seth Rogen-created comedy series, and 'Only Murders in the Building', the hit drama series that also stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

And Bryce joked that she felt "intimidated" by her dad after watching him on set.

Meanwhile, Bryce previously revealed that she "wasn't allowed" to act during her childhood.

The 'Argylle' star told People: "I think if I had the chance to act younger, I would've taken it. But I wasn't allowed to.

"My parents were very firm on that boundary, that they were not going to support anyone who wanted to be a child actor."

Bryce's parents were keen for her to find experience in other industries.

She shared: "I started working as a waitress on the weekends at a deli, and it was fantastic. Because I was 14, I needed to get a waiver from my parents to be on a payroll, and honestly, I was like, 'This is great.'"

Bryce eventually found her way to Hollywood - but she appreciates being given such a well-rounded life experience.

The actress - whose film credits include 'The Help', 'Rocketman' and the 'Jurassic World' trilogy - explained: "I'm really glad that they did that because when I did start acting, it took a while to make a living. To be able to be like, 'Oh, okay. I can actually support myself with this.'"

What's more, Bryce appreciates being able to lean on her dad for some professional support.

The film star said: "It's so wonderful to get to be in an industry with family members, for me at least, because I'm not alone in it."