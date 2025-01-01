Tori Spelling admits her daughter urged her to get divorced

Tori Spelling has made the surprise confession that she decided to get divorced at the behest of her youngest daughter.

The 51-year-old TV star was married to Canadian actor Dean McDermott from 2006 until 2024, and they have five children.

When the relationship deteriorated, their children began to suffer - and Spelling has now confessed an intervention from her daughter Hattie, 13, prompted her to end the marriage.

Opening up on Friday's episode of the Misspelling podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star claimed her daughter asked her, "Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?"

Stressing that Hattie "loves her dad," Spelling did, however, reflect on this light-bulb moment.

She said, "It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together. We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights.

"He was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me. And she saw that. I didn't like the person I was, trying to raise strong humans and just taking it and taking it and (saying), 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.'"

Spelling and McDermott, 58, are also parents to Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7 and announced their plans to divorce in March last year.

McDermott entered rehab for prescription drug and alcohol abuse soon after news broke that their marriage was at an end - and Spelling reportedly requested sole physical custody of their five children in her legal proceedings.