Jenna Bush Hager recalls faking her own kidnapping

Jenna Bush Hager has reflected on one of her most memorable childhood moments.

On the latest episode of her show Today with Jenna & Friends, the host reminisced with guest and Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang about the time she faked a kidnapping to get out of trouble.

"In the first grade, I faked my own kidnapping, but my plan was derailed by the Secret Service," Bush Hager, who is the daughter of 43rd US President George W Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, joked.

She revealed that she was going to pretend that she was taken by "a man in a van with some puppies and some candy".

"I'd stayed too late after school and I thought my mom was going to be mad at me. She was wondering where I was," she said.

According to the Today host, the former first lady caught on to her plan pretty quickly, saying, "My mom knew I was lying but the Secret Service did not, so I had to go and apologise.

"This was around the same time as Home Alone, so I might have been inspired," she added, also revealing that she and her twin sister, Barbara, used to play Orphan and pretend to be cats.