Olivia Munn details struggle with post natal depression

Olivia Munn has revealed her postpartum struggles were "more difficult" than her battle with breast cancer.

"When you stop breastfeeding immediately, your hormones drop, and postpartum can come in like a tornado," the The Newsroom star told Self magazine.

Munn welcomed her first child, son Malcolm, with John Mulaney in 2021, nearly two years before being diagnosed with cancer.

She admitted in the interview that she didn't talk to anyone about her mental health woes at the time.

"I didn't clock any of that and I didn't tell anybody about that," she said, adding, "Then it was like I fell off a cliff, and I was just falling and falling and falling and falling. It was more difficult than going through cancer."

The New Girl alum shared that she started experiencing postpartum anxiety a month after Malcolm was born.

"My eyes pop open at 4am. I'm gasping for air. I get the tightness in my chest, and it's like that all day long," she described. "It felt like the end of the world. It was like when you watch a horror movie - the worst, scariest horror movie you can think of - that's how my body felt."

Munn revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and subsequently underwent a double mastectomy and a partial hysterectomy.

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their second child, daughter Méi, via surrogate in September last year.