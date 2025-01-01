Adrian Grenier welcomes second baby with wife Jordan Roemmele

Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele have announced the birth of their second baby, son Evren Saint-Eros Grenier.

The Entourage alum and his wife welcomed their baby at their home in Texas, the actor told People magazine.

"It was a very special experience," he shared. "My wife was absolutely incredible. She had such composure and strength."

Grenier shared that when their baby boy arrived after a few hours of labour, only mum and dad were in the room; the midwife joined them later and their older son was asleep in another room.

"Our son was born in a very easeful and peaceful and loving environment," he described.

Grenier and Roemmele moved to a ranch in Texas in 2020 to live a life "more aligned with my core values" and to create "an environment and an opportunity for my children to grow up with things that I never had a chance to", the New York City native explained.

The couple's 46-acre property in Austin also serves as a wildlife sanctuary and is home to bobcats, wild boar, fish, egrets, hawks, vultures, ducks, llamas, donkeys, goats and chickens.

The couple were first linked in 2017 and wed five years later. They welcomed their first child, son Seiko Aurelius, in June 2023.