Bhad Bhabie reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Bhad Bhabie has made a shocking revelation that she was molested by two people during her childhood.

The internet personality - born Danielle Bregoli - made the claim on Ari Fletcher's Dinner With The Don series, revealing that she was molested by two different people.

"I was molested by my mom's ex-boyfriend from three to six, and then I was molested by my (censored) from 13 to 16.

Fletcher asked if Bhabie had told anyone about the events at the time and the rapper said she had, and people believed her, but nothing ever came of it as the "feds ain't do s**t".

She said her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, broke up with her boyfriend after the molestation revelation but that the perpetrator was not jailed.

Bhabie further explained: "Nobody ever goes to jail when it comes to me. I don't know they just never do. Both people that did something to me just didn't go to jail."

Bhabie rose to fame at the age of 13 when she was portrayed as a troubled child on the Dr Phil TV show.

She was brought on the show by her mother who described her as a teen who stole cars and engaged in violent behaviour.