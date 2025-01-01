Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie director to helm Bodyguard remake

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie director is set to direct Warner Bros.‘ remake of 'The Bodyguard'.

Sam Wrench will helm a new version of the 1992 movie - which starred Whitney Houston as singer Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard and love interest Frank Farmer.

Jonathan Abrams, who wrote Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2' is writing the script. Matthew Lopez wrote a previous version of the screenplay.

Warner Bros. Film Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy confirmed the director news in an interview with Deadline.

The Bodyguard tells the story of a former Secret Service agent who is hired to protect a celebrity from her stalker.

It became 1992’s second-highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office and went on to receive two Oscar nominations.

No casting announcements have been made for the remake, which has been in various stages of development since 2011.

Meanwhile, De Luca and Abdy admitted that making movies has become more challenging in recent years.

Abdy told Deadline: "I don’t think the pressure to picking movies and deciding what movies to make and the movie-making process has dramatically changed over the decades that we’ve been doing it. It’s still the same idea of picking right. Sometimes you’re going to pick winners, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you’re going to pick movies that are critically applauded and then don’t find an audience. I think what’s more difficult in this era is about how do you get audiences to come out of the house and it’s the chemistry and alchemy of all the things coming together at the same time.

"Whether that’s the concept of the movie, the talent that’s directing the film, the dating of the film, what’s going on in the world around it. I think that’s what has become a little more challenging. It lifts the pressure of it all, but I think that makes the job still exciting."