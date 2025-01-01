Aimee Lou Wood 'didn't understand' co-star Lisa's level of fame

Aimee Lou Wood has admitted that she "didn't understand" her co-star Lisa's level of fame when they filmed The White Lotus.

The British actress has revealed that she struggled to comprehend her White Lotus co-star's immense fame when they first met.

In a new interview with ELLE, Aimee reflected on working with the BLACKPINK singer, who has 105 million followers on Instagram.

"It was so cool because, if I'm really honest, I didn't understand Lisa's level of fame," she said. "I wasn't getting it, because she was so down-to-earth and so chill."

The Sex Education actress then revealed that the Thai rapper and singer, real name Lalisa Manobal, asked her and their co-star Walton Goggins if they had any advice for her, as the HBO drama show was her first acting gig.

"She said to me and Walton, 'If you've got any tips...' Because she had so much humility, she was always the one that was inviting people to her room for drinks," Aimee told the publication. "She was so social and so cool that I couldn't match that with 'this is a global superstar.'"

The actress then recalled that when they travelled around Thailand, where the latest season of The White Lotus was filmed, she couldn't help but notice that there were posters of Lisa "everywhere".

"So it was so hard to match her with her fame because she's so real and grounded that everyone was like, 'How is she like this considering that she's the biggest star?' But then she just did so amazingly," the 31-year-old continued.

Despite her fame, Aimee found that even Lisa, 28, wasn't immune to first-day nerves, noting, "I remember the first day she was so nervous. And she just came over and she absolutely nailed it."

In the most recent season, which concluded on Sunday, Aimee and Walton played the couple Chelsea and Rick, while Lisa portrayed hotel employee Mook.