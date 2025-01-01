Rami Malek and Emma Corrin split - report

Rami Malek and The Crown star Emma Corrin have reportedly split after two years of dating.

The pair have been separated "for some time," according to Daily Mail.

The former couple bought a million-dollar mansion together in Hampstead, north London, nearly a year ago.

Malek and Corrin - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - first confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when they were snapped sharing a quick kiss while walking their dog.

They were first romantically linked back in July of that year after they were seen together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London.

At the time, they were photographed whispering into each other's ears.

Later the following month, eyewitnesses reported the Bohemian Rhapsody star and The Crown lead engaging in some public affection during a date night at Buoy and Oyster in Kent.

"They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes," a source told the Sun at the time.

British star Corrin portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of the Netflix historical drama The Crown, for which they won a Golden Globe and were nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Malek is best known for his roles as a Bond villain in No Time to Die and as Queen's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.