Matt Berry passed up on Minecraft lead role due to scheduling issues

Matt Berry, the British star of sitcoms Toast of London and What We Do in the Shadows, was originally set to star as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.

The news first detailed by media company Puck reveals that Berry had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts caused by the 2023 actors' strike in Hollywood.

Berry ended up playing a small role of a villager in a post-credits scene, while Jack Black stars in A Minecraft Movie alongside Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge.

The movie has since surpassed all expectations at the box office, making more than $313 million (£240 million) globally in its first three days. It is on pace for an $80 million (£60 million) take in its second weekend, according to Forbes. Produced by Warner Bros, A Minecraft Movie had a $150 million (£115 million) budget, The Numbers reported.

Footage shared across social media shows food and popcorn being thrown across the audience, along with loud shouting, some swearing, and general raucousness at screenings around the world.

But the film has received mostly negative reviews, with many criticising Black's lead performance. The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey said the School of Rock actor gives off the air of "a desperate clown at an under-attended children's party".