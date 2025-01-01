Dazed and Confused star Nicky Katt dead at 54

Nicky Katt, star of '90s indie movies including Dazed and Confused, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

Katt's death was confirmed to Deadline by John Sloss, founder and partner of Sloss Law, the firm that provided the actor's legal representation. His cause of death was not revealed.

Born in May 1970 in South Dakota, Katt was a prolific character actor who frequently appeared in projects for director Richard Linklater, including his most well-known role in 1993's Dazed and Confused, in which he starred as high school bully and wannabe greaser Clint Bruno.

He also appeared in several Steven Soderbergh films, including the 2002 comedy Full Frontal alongside Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, and in the 2013 Liberace biopic Behind the Candelabra.

On the small screen, the actor starred in the Fox drama series Boston Public for the show's first three seasons. His character, Harry Senate, was a geology teacher who eventually won the heart of his difficult students.

Katt was married to Annie Morse from 1999 until their divorce in 2001.

Details about his family life after this remain private. Katt kept his personal relationships largely out of the public eye.