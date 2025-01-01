Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother

Mickey Rourke has been chucked out of the UK Celebrity Big Brother house after breaking show rules.

The Sun reports the Hollywood actor turned professional boxer was the highest paid housemate of the series, but was told to pack his bags on the sixth day after "unacceptable behaviour".

It follows the 9 1/2 Weeks' star's formal warning over a homophobic slur during an earlier episode.

A spokesman for Celebrity Big Brother said on Saturday: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

It's believed Rourke displayed "threatening and aggressive" behaviour towards another housemate, TV sports presenter Chris Hughes, during a disagreement over a task.

Rourke survived the first eviction of the series on Friday night, which saw politician Michael Fabricant leave to a cheering crowd.

Rourke's time on the show was marred by awkward moments and he was slammed by his fellow housemates before his exit.

A show insider told The Sun, "Mickey was never going to last the distance, but no one expected him to leave quite so soon and certainly not under these circumstances."