Ryan Coogler's family history influenced vampire horror Sinners

Ryan Coogler's family history inspired his upcoming vampire horror flick 'Sinners'.

The 'Black Panther' director revealed the "seed" of the 1930s Southern US-based film - which follows twin brothers Elijah and Elias (Michael B. Jordan in a dual role) who face evil as they return to their hometown after leaving their "troubled lives behind", and deals with American blues tunes - started with the relationship of his late Uncle James, who "would only talk about Mississippi" when listening to that genre of music.

Ryan explained to SFX magazine: "It's very personal.

"My maternal grandfather is from Mississippi, and my Uncle James, who passed away while I was finishing up 'Creed', is also from Mississippi.

"It was a place that I had never been. My maternal grandfather passed before I was born.

"We grew up in a house that he built in Oakland after he had moved to California.

"I was fortunate to have a really, really close relationship with my Uncle James, and the seed of it started with that relationship.

"He would listen to blues music all the time.

"He would only talk about Mississippi when he was listening to that music.

"He had a profound effect on my life, and I got a chance to dig into my own ancestral history with this film."

The 38-year-old filmmaker reunited with composer Ludwig Goransson - who he worked with on the 2018 Marvel superhero blockbuster - and it was poignant as Ludwig's guitar teacher father Tomas is "obsessed" with musicians from the 1930s.

He said: "His father is a guitarist and taught him. And his father was obsessed with the musicians from this era, from this region.

"We actually did the [Mississippi] Blues Trail when we were researching the film and doing some early location scouting, and his dad came along with us.

"We went to BB King's club in Indianola, Mississippi, and played on the stage of this club."

The star reunited with his "creative dream team" for this film - including 'Malcolm X' and 'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth Carter and Ryan has praised them all for their impressive work on 'Sinners'.

He added: "I'm back at it with my same team, essentially my production designer Hannah Beachler. This film is some of her best work.

"I worked with Ruth Carter again, who did both 'Panther' films with me and did the great 'Malcolm X'.

"And this is some of the most fantastic work I've ever seen her do in terms of bringing this time back.

"We worked with [make-up artist] Mike Fontaine, who's incredible.

"He did a film called 'Green Room', which is also another influence on this film.

"I remember some of [his] effects, they weren't creature effects, but some of the effects made me look away."