Eva Mendes beyond proud of husband Ryan Gosling for successful campaign to give stunts Oscars eligibility

Eva Mendes has gushed over her husband Ryan Gosling after his campaign to make stunts eligible for Oscars was a success.

The ‘Fall Guy’ star, 44, used the press tour for the 2024 flick – in which he portrayed battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers – to call for there to be a Best Stunt Design Academy Award.

And after the ‘Barbie’ star made it happen; his other half couldn’t be prouder.

Mendes, 51, took to Instagram to shares pictures of the Hollywood hunk with director David Leitch and Seth Phillip, who is behind the @dudewithsign social media account, with Gosling holding a sign that read: “Give stunts an Oscar.”

The ‘Place Beyond the Pines’ star also posted another snap of his co-star Emily Blunt, 42, who played Colt’s lover Jody Moreno.

She captioned the post: “My man is the F best! Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars. And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it’s officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!”

She jokingly signed off the post: “BTW, this is the last time I post a pic of my man and the total babe that is Emily Blunt. No más! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Gosling previously revealed the couple’s two young daughters – Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight – raised their concerns about their dad doing daredevil stunts in the film.

He told WSJ. Magazine: “My kids didn't want me to be set on fire.

“Even though I said, ‘Well, it’s actually, technically, the safer thing to do because there's a lot of protective stuff involved.

“(They) were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn’t do it.”