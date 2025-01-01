Jenna Ortega isn't ready to make her own films yet

Jenna Ortega isn't ready to share her film ideas with the world.

The Wednesday actress is fascinated by all facets of filmmaking and has written her own scripts, while she harbours an ambition to direct a feature and compose scores for the screen.

However, she admitted that her newfound fame has made her more hesitant about sharing her offbeat ideas with the public.

"I think because there's more eyes on me than I anticipated, I'm a bit more cautious about what I want to put out," she told The Cut, noting that she has learned so much from others on film sets and from watching movies to prepare for her roles.

"Everything that I've learned I've learned out of wanting to educate myself on the history of the craft that I was committing my life to."

Since finding fame with Wednesday and the latest Scream films, Ortega has had a back-to-back schedule filled with acclaimed directors such as Tim Burton, Taika Waititi and J.J. Abrams.

While her two biggest films - Scream and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - are part of franchises, the 22-year-old star now wants to use her clout to help original stories get made, such as Death of a Unicorn, which she executive produced.

"I've happened to join a lot of franchises, which is so great to be a part of legacy," she shared. "But for me, I'm really trying to prioritise new directors and original stories. I know on the outside, maybe people are looking at my choices like, Man, what the hell is this girl doing? I never thought I would do a movie with unicorns. But an original script is exciting. If I can help get it made, I love to do that."

Ortega also executive produced the upcoming season of Wednesday and the thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow.