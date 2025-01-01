Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Shannen Doherty on late star's birthday

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a birthday tribute to late star Shannen Doherty.

The 47-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was a close friend of Doherty - who tragically died at the age of 53 last year following a brave cancer battle.

Gellar will turn 48 on Monday and took to social media over the weekend to mark what would have been Doherty's 54th birthday.

Paying tribute to the fellow Aries, the TV star shared a photograph of herself smiling alongside Doherty beside a birthday cake on Instagram.

Gellar wrote, "For as long as I can remember, we have celebrated our birthdays together @theshando This year I will keep that tradition, and celebrate you.

"I am so glad we were all together on this day last year, not knowing it would be the last like this. Happy Birthday Shannen."

The post included a short video of Doherty being celebrated on a past birthday and being presented with a cake.

As those around sang her a happy birthday, she extended the sentiment to include the Buffy actress as their celebrations were unified at the time.

Fans emotionally took to the comment section of Gellar's post to share their own tributes to the late Charmed actress - with one vowing, "We will continue to celebrate her for you as well!"