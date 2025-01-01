Jennifer Aniston admits snacking on harmful products

Jennifer Aniston has admitted she snacks on burnt products that she is convinced will harm her.

The 56-year-old Friends star has admitted following some unusual rituals in order to maintain her appearance and figure over the years.

But while opening up about her favourite snacks, she revealed she has one unexpected rule about the products she will nibble on - and admits she thinks it could be bad for her health.

She told the Fat Mascara podcast, "I love snacking, but I like eating burned food. Burned popcorn, burned pretzel, burned toast... I'm sure it's going to harm me."

Medical experts have warned for years that eating burnt products can lead to an increase in developing cancer.

The TV star went on to explain that there is one item she does enjoy that she is aware her peers often avoid, revealing, "Everyone's afraid of the bread basket. I'm no longer afraid. As long as it's done in moderation."

Last year, Aniston raised eyebrows when she confessed she uses salmon sperm facials to help her face look fresh.

Discussing the treatment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, the star joked, "Let me explain to you, it's not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon... But don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?"