Finn Wolfhard left 'sad' over Stranger Things ending

Finn Wolfhard has confessed he was left "very confused and sad" by the end of Stranger Things.

The 22-year-old actor has grown up on the set of the Netflix show which first started airing 2016 and wrapped filming at the end of last year.

With the final batch of episodes set to drop on the streaming service later this year, the Canadian actor has confessed he feels confused over the impending end of the series that made him an international star.

He told People magazine, "I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy."

He Mike Wheeler actor added, "I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect."

Speaking of the finale, he declared, "It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover. But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone."

Wolfhard was 13 when he started filming the first season of the show and has grown up on the series alongside young co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.

While the final season is set to air this year, an exact air date of the last eight episodes is yet to be confirmed.