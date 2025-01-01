Charlotte Le Bon shares shock sex party story

Charlotte Le Bon has shared a shock story about being inadvertently invited to a sex party.

The 38-year-old Canadian actress recently starred in the third season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus - which featured some shocking sex scenes.

And now she has revealed she was once left horrified when a then-boyfriend invited her to a sex party.

Opening up to the Small Talk podcast, the TV star recalled dating a man when she was 19, recounting, "We were talking on the phone and I think we went to the movies together once, but nothing happened. It was very chaste, very respectful."

However, their relationship took a shocking turn when he invited her to a "party" and he went via a pharmacy to pick up condoms.

Le Bon recalled, "We hadn't even kissed so I said, 'Are you not embarrassed?' He's like, 'Better safe than sorry,' which I thought was kind of gross...

"We get to the party, his ex comes over and he decides to make love with her in the bathroom. And then he goes upstairs with another couple of friends and they make love together - a foursome."

She continued, "I witnessed a little bit, I could hear them. But I was downstairs just waiting for the evening to end.

"I remember going home the next day and calling him and really insulting him, saying he was a really big d*****bag. He apologised vaguely, but I think he was a little proud of himself."

During the third season of The White Lotus, viewers were left stunned to see Le Bon's character, Chloe, engage in a threesome in one scene and later entice another character to join her and her on-screen boyfriend into a sex game.