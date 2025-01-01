Aimee Lou Wood slams Saturday Night Live over 'mean' joke

Aimee Lou Wood has blasted Saturday Night Live for making her the butt of a "mean" joke.

The 31-year-old British star rose to fame on the Netflix show Sex Education - but reached new heights of star power this year thanks to her tragic role on HBO's The White Lotus.

Over the weekend, iconic American comedy series Saturday Night Live released a parody of The White Lotus that took aim at President Donald Trump - but also mocked Wood over her teeth in the process.

Scenes showed cast member Sarah Sherman wearing huge fake teeth in a clear parody of the proudly toothy TV star.

Taking to social media after the scenes aired, however, Wood made it clear she was not amused as she wrote in a post, "Whilst in honest mode - I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny."

She added, "Felt righteous might delete later."

In a later post, the star shared an augmented image of herself showing an exaggerated size of her eyes and typed, "So, to conclude today's rant: @HBO - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone."

And doubling down on her attack on the weekend comedy show, she added, "@NBCSNL - mean."

The events appeared to have a positive outcome, however, as Wood then later shared a further image - again with an augmented filter that made her mouth, lips and teeth disproportionately larger - and revealed, "I've had apologies from SNL."