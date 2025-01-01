Gary Lineker turns down book deal - report

Gary Lineker has reportedly been offered $1.3 million (£1million) for his autobiography by the publisher of Prince Harry's Spare.

The former England captain has been approached by editors at Penguin Random House who commissioned the infamous memoir.

Lineker is yet to put his life story down on paper, despite having plenty of tales to tell. He represented Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham in his playing days, and scored 48 goals through 80 appearances for England.

But The Mail on Sunday reports that the sum isn't enough for the outgoing Match of the Day host to share the stories of his football career, his later years as a BBC presenter and his personal life.

Prince Harry's book, which sent shockwaves through the royal family, earned him a reported $20 million (£15 million) advance.

The outlet quotes a source as saying that Lineker's team considered the million-pound offer "derisory" and that he had not signed off on the deal.

Lineker presents his final Match of the Day after 25 seasons on Sunday 25 May, when this year's Premier League season comes to an end.

The former Spurs and Barcelona star will continue to lead BBC's coverage of the FA Cup and the 2026 World Cup.