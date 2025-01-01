Brittany Cartwright opens up on son's autism diagnosis

Brittany Cartwright has given an update on her son, Cruz, following the news that he has been diagnosed with a form of autism.

"It wasn't a shock when we had it, but to finally have that - it opens a lot of doors," The Valley star told Us Weekly of her three-year-old son's diagnosis.

"He's been in OT (occupational therapy), in speech and he has a therapeutic companion that goes to class with him every day," she continued. "He has everything he needs."

Cartwright told the outlet that she decided to publicly share her son's diagnosis in order to "use my platform for something good", adding that it gives her a chance to "help other families that are going through something like this that maybe don't know where to begin".

"It's new for me too," she explained, adding that her son is "just so perfect".

"I wouldn't change a thing about him," she continued. "He is the most amazing, special little boy. He is mostly nonverbal right now, but he still says things like 'mommy' all the time."

Cartwright shares Cruz with her estranged husband, Jax Taylor. The pair first met in 2015, going on to tie the knot in 2019 before calling it quits and filing for divorce in 2024.