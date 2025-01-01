John Travolta posts birthday tribute to late son Jett

John Travolta has honoured his late son Jett on his birthday.

The actor shared a touching tribute to Jett on Instagram on Sunday, which would have been his 33rd birthday.

Travolta's post featured a throwback photo of himself holding a young Jett in his arms while the little boy played with his ears.

"Happy birthday Jett - I miss you so much," he wrote. "Love you forever!"

The actor shared three children with his late wife Kelly Preston: Jett, daughter Ella Bleu, 25, and son Benjamin, 14.

Jett tragically died at age 16 in January 2009 while on holiday with his family in the Bahamas. He experienced a seizure and hit his head on a bath at their holiday home.

Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Pulp Fiction actor once described how hard it was to recover after his son's death. Travolta called the experience "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life" while onstage at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2014.

"The truth is, I didn't know if I was going to make it," he said. "Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better."