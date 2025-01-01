Alec Baldwin recalls undertaking strict diet before filming Blue Jasmine

Alec Baldwin has recalled how he abided by a strict diet to drop 25 pounds (11 kilograms) before filming the movie Blue Jasmine.

During the season finale of The Baldwins on Sunday, the actor was filmed talking to his wife Hilaria Baldwin about how he wants to get active and exercise more.

Alec went on to recount how he managed to shed an impressive amount of weight in the lead-up to shooting Woody Allen's 2013 comedy-drama.

"I didn't have no pasta, no potatoes, no candy, no sugar, and I lost probably 25 pounds," he remembered. "You see me in the movie and I look trim, comparatively speaking, but I did have the barbecue sauce in my hair."

Alec then insisted that he stayed fit right up until he was around 40 years old, when work and family life became his priority.

"So to be married to somebody who's as physically fit as you, as I'm kind of slipping - my strength and my coordination - it is bizarre," the 67-year-old told his yoga instructor wife. "I just want to get healthy."

Elsewhere on the reality TV show, Alec reflected on the impact that the Rust tragedy has had on his physical health.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed when a live round was discharged from a prop revolver that the 30 Rock star was holding on the set of the Western movie.

Father-of-eight Alec was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but during a trial in July 2024, the judge dismissed the case ruled authorities had improperly withheld evidence from the defence.

"It really, really negatively affected my health, and I wasn't like that," he added. "No matter what I had, my hip hurt, this hurt. I had energy, and now this sucked a lot of the energy out of me. And so, a year from now, I want to have put a lot of focus on my health and have that be very different."