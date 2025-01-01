Upstairs, Downstairs actress Jean Marsh dies

Upstairs, Downstairs actress and co-creator Jean Marsh has died at the age of 90.

According to The New York Times, the English star passed away at her London home on Sunday.

Michael Lindsay-Hogg told the outlet that the cause of death was complications of dementia.

In a statement, the director described Marsh as "wise and funny... very pretty and kind, and talented both as an actress and writer".

He also noted that he and his friend spoke almost daily on the phone for the past four decades.

"(Marsh was) instinctively empathetic person who was loved by everyone who met her," Lindsay-Hogg added.

Born in London in 1934, Marsh rose to prominence after making appearances on U.K. and U.S. TV shows, such as Doctor Who and The Twilight Zone, in the '50s and '60s.

She also landed parts in films such as 1963's Cleopatra, 1972's Frenzy, 1985's Return to Oz, and 1988's Willow.

However, Marsh was perhaps best known for portraying parlourmaid Rose Buck in the period drama Upstairs, Downstairs - which she developed with Eileen Atkins - from 1971 until 1975.

The show became an international hit, and in 1975, Marsh won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The star also reprised the role in the BBC revival that aired from 2010 until 2012, though she was forced to miss the beginning of the second series after suffering a stroke.

Marsh was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services in drama in 2012.

Previously, the actress was married to actor Jon Pertwee, who later played Doctor Who, from 1955 until 1960.