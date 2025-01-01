Amanda Seyfried 'devastated' after TV project falls through

Amanda Seyfried was "devastated" after learning she would no longer star in a TV project she had been developing.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Mean Girls actress revealed that she had been dropped from a project even though she was one who helped put it together in the first place.

"I developed a TV show that I'm no longer going to be in which is devastating and I got the news last night," she cryptically said in the interview, which was recorded at the start of April. "It's fine. If I were a man, I swear to God, I would still be in it. So I'll leave you to discover that s**t."

The Dropout actress explained that "a friend" got her involved in the project: "She like pulled me into it to get it made because I had all the relationships and so we put it together with all my relationships and now..."

When podcast host Scott Feinberg remarked that it was "stupid decision of that person", Seyfried replied, "It's a stupid decision of an entire studio."

"I don't know how to process it so there you go... thank you for being my therapist," she quipped with an laugh.

At the end of the episode, the Long Bright River actress admitted she was "not feeling very optimistic" about the state of the industry because her "heart is breaking", before adding, "But onwards and upwards, there's going to be something else."

Seyfried, who did not divulge further details about the project, also candidly revealed that she's credited as an executive producer on one of her upcoming movies even though she didn't fulfil that role.

"I didn't realise I was an EP on my last movie until the second week when I saw myself on the call sheet. So I called Todd, the producer, I was like, 'Todd, you put my name as an EP, I feel like people are gonna get p**sed, I didn't (produce the project),'" she shared. "He's like, 'That's a deal your agent made.' So I was not an EP on that, it's gonna say it in the credits but I did f**k all an as EP."

The Mamma Mia! star confessed that actors getting a "vanity" EP credit when they didn't do the work "sucks for the people who really have been producing these projects for five years".

While she didn't divulge the name of the film, Seyfried is credited as an executive producer on her upcoming thriller The Housemaid.