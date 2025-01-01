Katy Perry, Gayle King and Blue Origin's all-female crew complete space flight

Katy Perry, Gayle King and the all-female Blue Origin crew have completed their journey into space.

The all-female crew, including pop star Perry and TV personality King, are safely back on Earth after reaching space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

The crew also included Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The women made history as the first all-female crew in space since 1963 when they blasted off from West Texas this morning.

After the 11-minute flight, Sánchez was the first crew member to exit the capsule, followed by Perry, who kissed the ground and thanked Bezos, who was waiting to welcome the women back.

King also planted her lips on the ground after she stepped out of the capsule.

"I just want to have a moment with the ground, just appreciate the ground for just a second," she said, according to the BBC. "Oh my god, that was amazing."

During the flight, Perry sang a rendition of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.

When asked why she chose the song, the Dark Horse hitmaker said it was "about a collective energy, making space for future women, it's about wonderful world we see out there".

Perry also noted that she felt "super connected to life" after the flight, adding that she "couldn't recommend this experience more".

Meanwhile, Sánchez said she was "so proud" of the crew, adding, "I can't put it into words."

"I looked out of the window and we got to see the moon," the journalist and commercial astronaut continued. "Earth looked so quiet. It was quiet, but really alive."

Flynn then shared, "It was the most incredible experience of my life to be up there to see such vast darkness in space."

The film producer noted that when her son told his friends she was going into space, they told him, "Mums don't go to space".

"This mum went to space," she added with a smile.