Cate Blanchett reveals she is 'serious about giving up acting'

Cate Blanchett has revealed that she is "serious about giving up acting".

The Ocean's 8 actress has admitted that despite years of fame, she is still not entirely comfortable living in the spotlight.

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Cate explained that she has more ambitions than being an actress.

"My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting," she shared. "(There are) a lot of things I want to do with my life."

The 55-year-old then went on to say that she comes across differently on screen and in the media than she does in real life.

"When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud," Cate said. "I'm not that person."

She added, "I make more sense in motion - it's been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed."

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star also noted that she never felt like she really belonged in the industry.

"I've always felt like I'm on the periphery of things, so I'm always surprised when I belong anywhere," she confessed. "I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I'm in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed."

Cate added, "I've spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable."

The actress rose to fame as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998's Elizabeth and most recently starred in Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, which was released in cinemas in March.