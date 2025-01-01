Gayle King explains 'miserable' pre-Blue Origin expression

Gayle King has addressed the "miserable" expression she had ahead of her Blue Origin space trip.

On Monday, the 70-year-old broadcasting legend blasted off to space alongside singer Katy Perry, journalist Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn - making history as the first all-female crew to travel into space.

Ahead of blast off, King caused a sensation when footage of her walking towards the spacecraft while looking deeply unimpressed went viral.

Addressing her downcast appearance, the CBS Mornings host said at a post-trip conference, per People, "At that moment I was so afraid, I just wanted to get into my seat because I just wanted to let the training kick in.

"I just wanted to get inside the capsule and sit down. So the process of walking up there was a little daunting for me."

Sharing advice that she received from a friend before blast off, the star went on, "I got a text from a friend who's from Germany - so, you know, you have to appreciate the sense of humour - he says, 'Once you get there, you're going to feel like it's sex with the gods.'

"Well, (I've) never had sex with a god to my knowledge, so thank you for the visual."

Describing the experience, however, she said, "I didn't think that, but I did think that with all the stuff that you hear about the blackness and the blues - it's the neon blue, and it's still and it's quiet and you're all feeling this experience together. I know I will never forget it."