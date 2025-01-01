Johnny Depp starts filming his first major Hollywood project since legal battles with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has started filming his first major Hollywood project since his widely publicised legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Reuniting with director Marc Webb and co-star Penélope Cruz for the Lionsgate thriller ‘Day Drinker’, The 60-year-old actor will appear opposite 26-year-old ‘Outer Banks’ star Madelyn Cline in the film, which began production in Spain, Lionsgate confirmed.

Filmmaker Marc said in a statement: “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell.

“This is gonna be fun.”

Marc, 49, known for ‘500 Days of Summer’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ also has Penélope Cruz, 50, in the cast – in what will be her fourth collaboration with Johnny after ‘Blow’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

‘Day Drinker’ follows the story of a private-yacht bartender, played by Madelyn, who becomes entangled with a mysterious guest onboard, portrayed by Johnny.

As their connection deepens, they are drawn into a dangerous game involving a criminal figure played by Penélope.

Additional cast members include 25-year-old Manu Ríos, 27-year-old Arón Piper, 48-year-old Juan Diego Botto and newcomer Anika Boyle.

The film is written by Zach Dean, whose previous credits include ‘The Tomorrow War’, ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Prisoners’.

He also co-produces the film alongside Adam Kolbrenner, with whom he recently collaborated on ‘The Gorge’, released by Apple TV+ and Skydance.

Production duties are shared by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, the producers behind the ‘John Wick’ franchise, and the film is executive produced by 30WEST.

The production team includes director of photography Javier Aguirresarobe, production designer Jan Roelfs, editor Doc Crotzer, costume designer Penny Rose, and casting directors Hannah Ashby Ward and Alejandro Gil. Chelsea Kujawa is overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Executive producers include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Marc Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio and Adrián Guerra.

Lionsgate will present the film in association with 30WEST as part of a Thunder Road / IN.2 production. The partnership between Lionsgate and 30WEST also includes the upcoming film ‘Power Ballad’, directed by John Carney and starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.