Lauren Sánchez fires back at Olivia Munn's criticism over Blue Origin flight

Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez have defended their choice to embark on Blue Origin's first all-female flight, which took off and returned on Monday.

Hours after their 11-minute round-trip expedition, the duo answered questions about the backlash over their voyage, specifically what they thought about Olivia Munn calling the trip "gluttonous".

King told People magazine that she feels that anyone criticising it "doesn't really understand what is happening here".

Meanwhile, Sánchez, who is set to marry Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos this summer, revealed the judgment gets her "really fired up".

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," she said of their critics.

"They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them."

"When we hear comments like that, I just say, trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's really eye-opening."

Earlier this month, Munn slammed the mission ahead of its launch while appearing on Today With Jenna And Friends.

"What are they doing? Like why?" she asked.

"What are you going to do up in space? What are you doing up there? I know that this is probably obnoxious, but there's a lot of people that can't even afford eggs."