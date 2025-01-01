Brian Austin Green recovering after perforated appendix

Brian Austin Green is recovering after being hospitalised for a perforated appendix.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal his health scare.

"Hey everybody," he said in a video. "I know I haven't been here for a while. So last week, I started feeling some pain in my stomach and ended up going to the emergency room and I had a perforated appendix. Not quite burst, but just before it."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star continued: "I went to a couple different emergency rooms in the Valley around where I live - it was really, really crowded, so I ended up leaving. I went to the emergency room for Providence-Cedars Sinai and they were fantastic.

"When you find a great place, with really great people, they deserve a shoutout," he said. "So that's what I'm doing. So, everyone at the hospital: Thank you so much for everything that you did in taking care of me. I'm on the road to recovery. It's not an easy process. This is my first surgery - first major surgery."

Days before his health scare, Green was seen spending time with his kids. The actor - who's engaged to Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess - struck a pose alongside the couple's two-year-old son, Zane, as well as Green's three older children, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox.