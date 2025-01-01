Kristin Cavallari sells Nashville home at $4.5 million profit

Kristin Cavallari has sold her Nashville home - at a tidy profit.

Cavallari sold up for $7.5 million (£5.7 million), Us Weekly reports.

She bought the farmhouse for $3 million (£2.3 million) in April 2020 - the same month she announced she was legally separating from her husband Jay Cutler after seven years of marriage.

Cavallari initially listed the Tennessee acreage at $11 million (£8.4 million) before cutting the price down to $8.9 million (£6.8 million).

The home boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a remodelled kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace.

The reality star-turned-entrepreneur added beehives, a greenhouse and a chicken coop to the sprawling property.

In 2022, Cavallari told My Domaine she spent 18 months renovating the home after buying it.

"I am really thankful because this is the first house I've ever lived in that is exactly what I wanted aesthetically," she said at the time. "This is the first time I can truly say I really love my house."

Cavallari revealed she and her children had moved out of the house in October 2024 in the wake of her split from TikTok star Mark Estes.

"I am currently sitting in my half-empty kitchen; there's boxes stacked everywhere," she shared on her Let's Be Honest podcast.