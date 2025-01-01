Adrien Brody celebrates birthday by adopting rescue dog

Adrien Brody has marked his birthday by adopting a rescue dog.

To celebrate turning 52 on Monday, The Pianist actor took to Instagram to introduce his new puppy to his 1.9 million followers.

In the accompanying caption, Adrien explained that he had recently adopted the dog from a shelter in Alabama and named the cute canine László.

"Hey friends, say hi to little László. It's a happy day, full of blessings. Thank you for all your wishes and your love and support. #keepsmiling," he wrote.

Adrien has seemingly named his new pet after László Tóth, the architect he played in Brady Corbet's period epic, The Brutalist.

The New York City native won Best Actor at the Academy Awards in March for his performance in the film.

And in a short video, Adrien also gave viewers a little insight into life with a puppy.

"Say 'hi' to László," he began. "We adopted little László from a shelter in Alabama when no one wanted him. Yeah, how could no one want this cute little thing?"

Adrien continued to pet the pup, with László appearing right at home with his owner.

"How on Earth could no one want you?" The Darjeeling Limited star asked, adding that the dog he had been "bringing a lot of joy and a lot of mischief, but he's a happy boy".

And as László started to chew on the white sofa, Adrien joked that the puppy was "destroying everything in sight".

"Maybe that's why no one wanted you, 'cause you're a terror. You're just a terror," he laughed, before wishing fans viewers a "blessed day".